Police searching for 2 suspects after armed robbery at Burlington business

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery on Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Officers were called to Cricket MobileLink on North Church Street at 11:49 a.m. on a reported armed robbery.

One of the suspects brandished a firearm and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and an unknown amount of property, the release said.

Police have released surveillance photos in connection with the robbery.

The suspects may be driving a red Chevrolet sedan with a Florida tag.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.