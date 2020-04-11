Police searching for 2 missing young girls

Police in Tuttle, Oklahoma are searching for Ava Deaton, 9, and Addie Alexander, 3, who they believe were abducted by their mother, who is a noncustodial parent.

Ava and Addie went missing within the past 24 hours, according to a Tuttle Police Department official.

They were reported missing Saturday morning by their grandmother, who is their custodial guardian.

Their is believed to be driving a white Chevy Uplander minivan.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Tuttle police by dialing (405) 381-4467.