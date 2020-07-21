Police say Winston-Salem man charged with impaired driving gave them fake name when he was arrested after fatal crash

Video courtesy of the Winston-Salem Fire Department/@cityofwsfire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man faces charges after allegedly killing a woman in a hit-and-run in Winston-Salem and giving officers a fake name, according to police.

At about 11:21 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a crash on the 3600 block of Indiana Avenue.

Officers believe Rafael Marroquin, 39, was driving a 2008 Ford SUV north on Indiana Avenue.

For unknown reasons, the SUV crossed into the southbound lane and crashed into an oncoming 2001 Honda.

Police say Stephanie Arely Lopez, 27, of Winston-Salem, who was driving the Honda, died at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

Marroquin was arrested and charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, felony hit and run, no operator’s license and driving left of center. He received a $40,000 bond.

On July 20, he was also charged with resist, delay, obstruct after police realized he used an alias when he was arrested and told officers his name was Marco Vin Carillo Martinez.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.