Police say this is the man who vandalized the International Civil Rights Center in Greensboro; he spoke to FOX8 before incident

Police release photo of suspect after International Civil Rights Center in Greensboro vandalized

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police now say this is the man who smashed a window at the International Civil Rights Museum.

The man had initially been identified as only a possible suspect. Officers now believe he is the one responsible.

On Saturday, CrimeStoppers shared the photo of the unidentified man asking for the public’s help identifying him.

The center was vandalized on May 30, the same evening of protests after the death of George Floyd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 373-1000.