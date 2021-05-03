Police say suspect tried to push man off of bridge after car crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to push someone off of a bridge following a car crash.

Minani Rekadius, 21. Photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Minani Rekadius, 21, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, driving under the influence and other traffic charges after KPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash near 108 W. Inskip Drive late Saturday.

The male victim told investigators he was traveling eastbound on Inskip Drive when Rekadius made a left turn onto Inskip and hit their vehicle head on. When the victim exited the vehicle, the suspect reportedly became enraged and physically assaulted the victim.

An incident report alleges Rekadius maneuvered the victim to the railing of the bridge and made threats to kill the victim while attempting to push him over the bridge with a roughly 22-foot drop. While continuing to attempt to push the victim over the railing, the suspect bit the victim.

As a Knoxville Fire Department crew arrived on scene, the suspect got back into his vehicle and fled the scene of the crash, nearly striking the fire engine. Officers located the suspect vehicle and stopped it at the Pilot at 100 Merchant Drive. Police said he appeared to be under the influence and had fresh wounds on his body from an altercation. Rekadius was detained for further investigation.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center for treatment.