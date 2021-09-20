Live updates: Shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police have responded to a shooting Monday at Heritage High School.

Students were being evacuated and sent to the school’s tennis courts, authorities say. Parents can meet their children there.

Officer Brandon Maynard could not confirm additional details as of 12:45 p.m. but said officers were gathering more information.

There’s no confirmation on the extent of injuries at this time, but there’s still a major police presence in the area.

Nearby Achievable Dream Academy has also been placed on lockdown.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. WAVY has a crew at the scene also gathering information.

