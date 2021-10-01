Suspect in custody after shooting at school in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — One suspect is in custody after an active shooter situation at a school, according to Houston Police.

Houston Police tweeted about an active shooter situation at a school located at 4400 Anderson Road around 11:45 a.m. CST.

Just after 12:30 p.m. CST, officers said a suspect is in custody but the scene is active.

Police are searching the school for any other possible suspects at this time.

Harris County deputies are also on scene.

HPD Commanders & PIO are responding to reports of an active shooting at a school at 4400 Anderson Road at Hiram Clarke.



Call came in at 11:45 am. Scene is still active. No other information at this time.



Please avoid the area. PIO will tweet media staging. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/HOud8PVhke — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 1, 2021

No word on whether or not anyone was injured in the shooting or about the identity of the suspect.

Parents are being directed to West Fuqua Street and Hiram Clarke Road. Students will be arriving at that location, police said.

As the situation develops updates will be provided.