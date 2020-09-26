Police respond to shots fired call, find injured person who was taken to local hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a shots fired call on Friday and found one injured person who has been taken to the hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Greensboro police responded to the area of the 2200 block of Phillips Avenue in reference to shots fired at around 11:11 p.m.

On scene, officers found a person who was injured. The person was taken to a local hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.