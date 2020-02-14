Police release new information after missing SC girl found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAYCE, S.C. — Police released new information Friday related to the death of 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik.

Cayce DPS Sgt. Evan Antley announced that a man's remains were found at his home shortly after Swetlik's body was found in a wooded area.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Scott Taylor by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Swetlik's remains were found between her home on Londondeerry Square and a Napa Auto Parts.

Investigators say they returned to the area where Swetlik's body was found after they discovered a "critical item of evidence" in a garbage can.

Swetlik's body was then found by Chief Byron Snellgrove while the search was in the planning stage.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Cayce Department of Public Safety reports Swetlik, a first grader at Springdale Elementary School, got home from school on Monday.

She had been playing in her front yard in the Churchill Heights neighborhood in Cayce, but, at about 3:45 p.m., her family realized she was gone.