Police on scene of shooting at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At least one person is hurt after a shooting at a Greensboro apartment complex, according to police.

At about 2:17 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Folly Court.

Officers investigated at Charlestowne Crossing Apartments.

At least one person was hurt.

There are limited details so far from investigators, but that is in large part because it is still a very active investigation.

The crime scene was blocked off with tape as officers took photos of the scene and looked through the area with flashlights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

