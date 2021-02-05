3 officers shot, suspect barricaded in home on West English Road in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three High Point officers were shot, and a suspect is now barricaded in a home on West English Road.

At about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, officers were doing a routine patrol when they heard gunshots. An officer spotted a possible suspect on his porch on the 29000 block of West English Road.

The suspect barricaded himself in his home.

More officers responded to the scene, and as they were working to get the man out, the suspect started shooting and hit three officers.

All three officers were taken to a hospital. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One officer may need surgery.

The man remains barricaded as of 6 a.m. Friday.

People in the area have been evacuated. Police believe that there are no other people inside of the home and no one else injured.

Police ask the public to avoid the area of West English Road and South Road in High Point.