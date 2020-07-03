Police on scene after 2 people shot near North Carolina A&T State University campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are on scene as North Carolina A&T State University warns the campus community of shots fired in the area.

Dispatch says received a call at 6:24 a.m. Friday reporting a shooting with at least one victim.

Greensboro police say they are on scene on the 400 block of North Dudley Street. There are two victims.

At 7:15 a.m., the university sent out an Aggie Alert, notifying the public that shots were fired near campus at Dudley Street and Salem Street.

“Stay behind closed and locked doors until further notice,” the university said.

At 7:36 a.m., N.C. A&T State University added that a male suspect wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and a black mask was seen traveling in an unknown direction. Anyone who sees the suspect was directed to call 911.

North Dudley Street was closed between Bluford Street and East Lindsay Street.

