Police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested, authorities say

MINEAPOLIS — Minnesota authorities say the police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Friday that state investigators arrested Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin is the white officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed black man.

The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday acknowledged the “abject failure” of the response to this week’s violent protests. Walz said the state would take over the response and that it’s time to show respect and dignity to those who are suffering.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough of Forsyth County, North Carolina, said, “I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years. I’ve never seen nowhere where that particular procedure was taught.”

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said, “The actions demonstrated by these officers serves to decimate the fabric of public trust in the community thus the officers should be held accountable and other officers will have to work to restore trust.”

Minneapolis police have released the 911 call that led to the encounter with George Floyd.

A CNN crew was arrested while covering the Minneapolis protests. The whole thing was caught on video.