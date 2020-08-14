Police officer recounts ‘surreal’ experience saving man from oncoming train

LODI, Calif. — A California man survived what could have been a deadly encounter with a train, and it’s all thanks to one police officer, KTXL reports.

Erika Urrea, a 14-year veteran of the Lodi Police Department, spotted a 66-year-old man using a wheelchair that had gotten stuck on the train tracks on Wednesday.

She had just begun her shift when she saw the man on the tracks near Lodi Avenue and Sacramento Street.

“I see him kind of wiggling like he’s stuck,” Urrea told KTXL.

She said the train appeared to be coming fast and she didn’t have time to think.

“Just reacted, honestly. The only thought I had in my mind was, ‘I need to get him off these tracks,’” Urrea said.

Body camera video shows Urrea pulling the man off of the wheelchair just as the train comes through.

Urrea says she heard the train hit the wheelchair.

The man survived albeit with an injury to his leg from the train, according to KTXL.

“Really seems very surreal to me. I watched the video and it doesn’t seem like it was me. It just seems like I was watching someone else’s video,” Urrea said.