Police officer on paid leave after arrest for alleged rape of teenager

FONTANA, Calif. — A police officer accused of raping a teenager girl is now on paid leave, according to KTLA.

On Thursday, 28-year-old police officer Nicholas Shawn Stark, of Fontana, was arrested on suspicion of raping a drugged victim four years earlier.

He is out on $250,000 bail.

On Tuesday, Fontana police launched an investigation after a captain saw a woman’s post on social media accusing a Fontana officer of sexually assaulting her, Chief William Green said in a statement according to KTLA.

Stark, then 24 years old, was not yet a member of police force at the time of the incident.

Green said Stark is on paid leave and cited state laws preventing the police department from firing the suspect immediately.

“He is on paid leave, and that is disgusting,” the chief said, KTLA reports. “However, I will endeavor to terminate him in the most expeditious manner possible.”

Any additional victims or anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (909) 387-3615 or the anonymous WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).