Police officer hailed as hero after saving man shot in neck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is lucky to be alive, and he says a police officer is to thank, WMC reports.

On July 11, Quiezell Johnson was shot in the foot and the neck.

“I’ve never seen someone get shot in the neck and survive,” Officer Chris Williams told WMC.

Williams got his gauze and his trauma pack and leapt into action to help save the man’s life, keeping him alive long enough for paramedics to get to the scene.

Johnson was in critical condition when he got to the hospital, but, on Wednesday, he was on his own two legs when he got to see the officer who saved his life.

“I wanna be thankful, but like he told me — once your life gets saved, you save other lives,” Johnson told WMC. “So, you know, I just want the youth to know that it ain’t what you do, it’s how you do it.”