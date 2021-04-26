Police mistake prompts mistrial in NC toddler’s 2017 death

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial in the case of a North Carolina man charged with killing a 22-month-old boy after the Raleigh Police Department failed to turn over evidence to the defense on time.

Michael Buchanan was charged with murder in the 2017 death of Torrance Adams.

Buchanan, who was the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother, claimed the boy choked on a waffle and then hit his head on the sink.

The News & Observer reports that Judge Paul Ridgeway declared a mistrial in Buchanan’s trial on April 16, ruling that “a fair and impartial trial has become impossible due to prejudice to the defendant as a result of the late disclosure of the evidence.”

The judge cited data from the cellphone of the boy’s mother, Marquise McCall.