Police looking for woman who threw human remains in a dumpster

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a woman who dumped a backpack with human remains into a store dumpster on Monday.

The Chesterfield Police Department said officers responded to the 11000 block of Hull Street Road at about 1:50 p.m. on Aug. 30, for a report that an unknown woman placed a backpack in a dumpster behind the store several hours earlier.

An employee at the store checked the backpack and saw there was blood on it before calling the police. Officers said they found what appear to be human remains in the backpack.

Surveillance video captured images of this woman who left the bag in the dumpster:



(Photos: Chesterfield Police Department)

Anyone with information about this person’s identity can contact 804-748-1251 immediately. Police believe this woman or someone else may be in need of medical attention related to this incident.