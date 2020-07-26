Police looking for two men who slapped an 89-year-old woman, lit her shirt on fire

NEW YORK (WCBS) — An 89-year-old woman in New York is recovering after she was slapped and had her shirt set on fire.

Police say two men approached her, but they don’t know why. They are still searching for the suspects.

Surveillance video shows two unidentified men, with their heads and faces covered, walking near 16th Avenue and 77th Street not far from the spot where police say the 89-year-old woman was slapped and almost set on fire.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on July 14.

Officers the two men lit her shirt with a match or lighter and then ran away.

A neighbor witnessed the assault.

“I just saw these two kids push her for nothing. She was looking in the garden,” Maria Castellano, a witness. “No reason at all. She didn’t do nothing. Why are you pushing the poor woman?”

Castellano says she checked to see if her elderly neighbor was OK, but the woman didn’t speak English.

Police say the woman was not seriously hurt and did not go to the hospital.

Investigators don’t believe there was any interaction between the victim and suspects before the assault.

Police say they don’t know what the motive was and hope someone recognizes the suspects from the surveillance video, and it leads to an arrest.