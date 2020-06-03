Police looking for suspects after ABC store, Target looted in Greensboro; Mattress Firm set on fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for two vehicles after an ABC store and a Target were looted in Greensboro. A Mattress Firm was also set on fire.

On Sunday, multiple people looted an ABC store, located at 2417-C Lawndale Drive, and Target, located at 2701 Lawndale Drive.

Surveillance camera caught images of the looters breaking into both businesses.

Police say two vehicles were spotted at both locations: a red four-door Honda Accord EX (2003-2005 model) and a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac G6 GT (2005-2009) model with a sunroof.

During that same time frame, the Mattress Firm, located at 2643 Lawndale Drive, was set on fire and completely destroyed.

Police are looking for two vehicles after an ABC store and a Target were looted in Greensboro. (Greensboro Police)

Police are looking for two vehicles after an ABC store and a Target were looted in Greensboro. (Greensboro Police)

Police are looking for two vehicles after an ABC store and a Target were looted in Greensboro. (Greensboro Police)

Police are looking for two vehicles after an ABC store and a Target were looted in Greensboro. (Greensboro Police)

Police are looking for two vehicles after an ABC store and a Target were looted in Greensboro. (Greensboro Police)

Police are looking for two vehicles after an ABC store and a Target were looted in Greensboro. (Greensboro Police)

Police are looking for two vehicles after an ABC store and a Target were looted in Greensboro. (Greensboro Police)