Police looking for suspects after ABC store, Target looted in Greensboro; Mattress Firm set on fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for two vehicles after an ABC store and a Target were looted in Greensboro. A Mattress Firm was also set on fire.
On Sunday, multiple people looted an ABC store, located at 2417-C Lawndale Drive, and Target, located at 2701 Lawndale Drive.
Surveillance camera caught images of the looters breaking into both businesses.
Police say two vehicles were spotted at both locations: a red four-door Honda Accord EX (2003-2005 model) and a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac G6 GT (2005-2009) model with a sunroof.
During that same time frame, the Mattress Firm, located at 2643 Lawndale Drive, was set on fire and completely destroyed.