WILMINGTON, N.C. — Wilmington police are searching for a woman who was last seen more than a week ago.

Melina Sue Hull, 30, was last seen on June 3 near New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Wilmington police said Hull has a rose tattoo on her left forearm.

Anyone with information on Hull’s whereabouts is asked to call Wilmington police at (910) 343-3609.