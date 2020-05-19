Police looking for armed and dangerous suspect after shooting

Ladarius Spears is wanted by officials in the City of Union after police say they identified him as the suspect in a shooting that left one man’s leg injured on May 18 along Tiger Court.

Ladarius Spears was identified as the suspect in the case by investigators.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers responded when they were told about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male victim on the ground. the Union Police Department says.

The victim told police he had been shot in the leg. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information that can help police apprehend Spears is asked to call 911, the Union Public Safety Department at (864) 429-1713 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 427-0800.