Police join in after someone called them to report group of kids playing football in the street

Ohio police were called to a neighborhood street after someone complained about children playing football, WOIO reports.

The officers then joined in with the kids playing football.

12-year-old Kindall Brown is the quarterback on his team and on his street.

When he and his friend were playing Saturday, someone called the police to report them.

“They didn’t really get mad, they just joined in,” Brown said of the responding officers.

In so many communities where police relationships are severed with the people they serve, this was a reminder of the good that can be done.

But it also serves as a reminder that so many young people live in fear.

He might just be 12 years old, but Brown is aware of the world we live in.

“So at first it’s scary when you first see them, and they’re white. If they are nice, you sort of feel relieved. If they’re not like, really interacting good, you feel scared a little bit,” Brown said.