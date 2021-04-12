Police investigating woman’s death at North Carolina jail

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office says a woman died at a North Carolina jail less than four after hours after she was brought there on Saturday.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports that 37-year-old Tania Shepherd appears to be at least the third person to die in the last 10 months while in the jail operated by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office or in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate Shepherd’s death.

Shepherd had been jailed on a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Her bond had been set at $5,000.