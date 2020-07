Despite hopes for relief this summer, the United States still is battling the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, so much so that across the South and Southwest contact tracing -- a key component to combating the virus -- is no longer possible,a health expert says.

"The cases are rising so rapidly, that we cannot even do contact tracing anymore. I don't see how it's possible to even do that," Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN's Anderson Cooper Monday.