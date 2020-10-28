Police investigating shooting on Andrew Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday night, according to a news release.
At 7:12 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Andrew Street.
At the scene, officers found a victim with injuries from apparent gunfire, the release said.
There is no word on the condition of the victim or what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
