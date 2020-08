FedEx and UPS won't rescue voters who are nervous about the US Postal Service failing to deliver their mail-in ballots in time to be counted.

The Postal Service recently warned state election officials that ballot delivery could be significantly delayed because of the record number of mail-in ballots expected during the pandemic. But America's two major private delivery companies say they're unwilling to step in and handle the flood of mail-in ballots -- and they advised voters against using their services for ballot delivery.