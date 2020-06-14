Police investigating shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of Decatur Street.

When they arrived, officers found witnesses who said that a shooting had happened.

Evidence at the scene confirmed those accounts.

A patient arrived at an area hospital shortly afterwards suffering from a gunshot wound.

This person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Their injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.