Police investigating shooting at Circle K on Pinecroft Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating shooting that happened Friday morning at Circle K on Pinecroft Road in Greensboro.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. officers responded to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road in reference to a discharge of firearm call. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.