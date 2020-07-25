Police investigating possible hate crime in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C.– A local activist is refusing to stay silent after she says she and her family were at the center of a hate crime because she decided to use her voice.

Around midnight on July 21, Bigelow woke up to continuous banging on her garage door. Her husband was downstairs.

“…feels like somebody was driving through our door-attempting to kick down our door down,” Dejuana Bigelow said.

She said she asked her husband not to confront the person or persons at the door, fearing he may get ambushed or attacked. In the meantime, she was trying to get the security camera footage up on her phone. But before she could, she said the suspect, who was dressed in all white with some sort of hood, hopped in the passenger side of a vehicle and sped off.

She was able to capture screenshot images off the security footage. She describes the hood as something similar to what a white supremacy group would wear.

“This hoodie had hair. I could see the hair coming from under the hoodie, from under the hood. With a normal hoodie, it covers your whole entire head. None of your hair is going to show unless on the side,” Bigelow said.

Bigelow believes her outspoken activism is the root of the incident. For years, she’s organized community protests, rallies and everything in between.

The evening leading up to the incident, Bigelow had just come home from an Alamance County Commissioners meeting where she stood in support of her fellow activists speaking about racial inequality.

While there’s no direct clues deeming the incident as targeted or an act of intimidation, it’s a case that’s being looked at from all sides by Burlington police.

“We’re looking into that. Certainly, it’s a reasonable assumption,” said Chief Jeffrey Smythe with the Burlington Police Department. “If she’s at a county commissioner meeting, coordinating activist activities and then a few hours later, somebody shows up at her door, banging on the door, well connect the dots. That’s very concerning.”

While the BPD has not deemed it a hate crime yet, Chief Smythe said a hate crime is an enhancement to an existing charge.

“I think that that’s enough to suggest that when people show up at your house in the middle of the night banging on doors and disturbing people. We take that very seriously,” he said.

Bigelow has now hired lawyers at Keith Law and Associates to represent her. They are hoping someone is caught and charged soon.

They want it to be known that hate crimes are not welcome in their community.

“We believe that it was a result of the activism. I can’t say from that meeting, but we believe that what occurred at our home on Tuesday night was definitely related to what we do in the community as activists,” Bigelow said.

Bigelow said it’s not something that’s going to silence her.

“We are not intimidated. We are not afraid. We are just awakened,” she said.