GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are on scene of a death investigation at Busic Avenue and Lowdermilk Street in Greensboro.

At about 1 p.m., police responded to a report of a person down on the 400 block of Lowdermilk Street.

At the scene, officers found two people dead.

Police have released no word on the identity of the two people or the circumstance of their deaths.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000