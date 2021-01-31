Police investigating assault in Greensboro on Fir Place

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened at 1:39 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of Fir Place, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

No other information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.