Police investigating aggravated assault on Julian Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an assault on Julian Street.

On Wednesday morning, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault on the 500 block of Julian Street.

Officers say traffic will be detoured while they investigate.

No suspect information has been released.

Police have not released any further details about the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.