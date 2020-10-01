Police investigating after shots fired into occupied Burlington home

Burlington Police have identified the suspect vehicle as a silver Honda Accord using surveillance video.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Several people were in a Burlington home when shots were fired into it, according to police.

At about 4:59 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting into a home on the 700 block of Plaid Street in Burlington.

Officers say several people were in the home, but no one was hurt.

No description of suspects has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the

mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.