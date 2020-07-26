Police investigating after man shot, killed in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police are investigating after a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Saturday, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

Around 10:18 p.m., officers with the EPD responded to a call of a male lying on the ground at 540 Riverside Drive in Eden.

When they arrived, officers found a man who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators with the EPD have identified the victim as 23-year-old Alexander Lee Pulliam, of Eden.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone having information concerning the death of Alexander Pulliam is asked to call Det. Eric Worley or Det. Yvira Baez at the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or (336) 623-9240 (Office). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.