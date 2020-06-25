Police investigating after man shot, injured in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man was shot and injured on Wednesday evening, according to a news release.

At 5:56 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots being fired in the 2800 block of Piedmont Circle.

Arriving officers found spent shell casings scattered along the street and sidewalk.

A short time later, police learned that a 21-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators are still working on why he was in the area and why he was specifically targeted, the release said.

There were no other reports of injuries or property damage.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.