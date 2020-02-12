Police investigating after man shot in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting on Tuesday night, according to a news release.

At 9:36 p.m., officers were called to Moses Cone Hospital after someone walked in with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified only as a man, was shot inside a vehicle at an unspecified location, the release said.

The victim was hit in the lower leg and is listed in fair condition.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.