Police investigating after 10-year-old hit by car, seriously injured in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a 10-year-old child was hit by a car and seriously injured on Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

The hit-and-run was reported around 11 a.m. on Willard Avenue.

The child was returning home after picking up his lunch from a Guilford County school bus.

The suspect vehicle was described as a light-colored sedan, with the passenger side mirror dangling from the car. It may have a dent on the right front fender.

Another school bus was in the area providing Wi-Fi and captured a photo of a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

The child was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call Officer Alex Goins at (336) 887-7833.