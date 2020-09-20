Police investigate shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police are currently on scene in the 5800 block of Sycamore Glen Road investigating an aggravated assault where one person has been found with injuries from apparent gunfire.

The 5800 block of Sycamore Glen Road will remain closed in the meantime.

No suspect information is currently available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.