Police identify Winston-Salem man who died in crash on Old Greensboro Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man died in a crash on Old Greensboro Road in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Salem Landing Drive.

When they arrived, officers found a 2015 Ford Explorer on its driver side next to a power pole. The driver and only person in the SUV, Adrian Dwyane Sapp, 23, of Winston-Salem, was found in the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the Explorer was driving behind another vehicle and going west on Old Greensboro Road while it was raining heavily.

For unknown reasons, the Explorer tried to pass the other vehicle across double yellow lines.

The Explorer began to hydroplane and lose control due to the water on the road.

The Explorer then ran off the road, hit a sewer drain, overturned and hit a power pole before coming to rest.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and has assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.

Power in the neighborhood of Salem Landing was disrupted by this crash. Utilities personnel are in the area attempting to restore power.

The 4200 block of Old Greensboro Road is still temporarily closed while the vehicle is removed and utilities personnel are working in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook