Police identify victims found dead on Lowdermilk Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The two victims who were found dead on Lowdermilk Street in Greensboro Friday have been identified, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police identified the victims as Tiffany Gabriel Nelson, 23, of Greensboro, and Octavias Montrez Jones, 26, of Greensboro.

Police are not looking for any suspects at this time and believe there is no threat to the greater community.

At about 1 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a person down on the 400 block of Lowdermilk Street.

At the scene, officers found two people dead.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000