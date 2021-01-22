Police identify victims after man and teen killed, 2-year-old injured in shooting at Asheboro apartment complex

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police have released information about the two people who were killed in a shooting in Asheboro on Thursday night, according to Asheboro Police Chief Mark Lineberry.

A 16-year-old boy, of Asheboro, and 25-year-old Eli Junior Gainey, of Asheboro, were both killed in the shooting.

A 2-year-old, who was shot in a lower extremity, is in stable condition. Police did not elaborate on the child’s condition.

The shooting was reported at 6:05 p.m. in the parking lot of Coleridge Road Apartments.

The child was conscious and alert when police got there.

Lineberry said Asheboro police do not believe it was a random act or domestic violence. Police believe the 16-year-old and Gainey were the intended victims.

No word on a suspect or suspects has been released and it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Asheboro Det. Shore at (336) 626-1300 ext. 309 or ext. 316 or you can leave your information with Randolph County Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463