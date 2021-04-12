Police identify suspect in deadly Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A suspect has been identified after a deadly shooting at a Burlington mobile home park, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Jose Huber Vasquez Espinoza, 20, of Burlington, is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police say 19-year-old Marcus Sean Snipes, of Graham, was killed, and 27-year-old Carl Devonte Little, of Elon, was taken to the hospital.

At 11:22 p.m. on April 4, police responded to a shooting at Traveler’s Rest Mobile Home Park at 2417 North Church St.

At the scene, officers found a Snipes dead at the park near the road.

Little, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was found traveling in a vehicle on North Church Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For

anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.