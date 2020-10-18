Police identify man who was shot, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified a homicide victim after a shooting on Sunday, according to a news release.

The victim has been identified as Adam Christopher Blake, 37 years old, of Greensboro.

Police were on scene investigating in the 5600 block of Hornaday Road.

Blake was found with a gunshot wound.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.