Police identify man shot multiple times on Chandler Avenue in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have identified the man who was shot multiple times on Chandler Avenue in Burlington and taken to the hospital.

At about 10:04 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Chandler Avenue.

At the scene, officers found Jerry Davis Lee Jr., 31, of Burlington, lying in front of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was treated by Alamance EMS and taken to a hospital.

Police say he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.