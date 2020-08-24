Police identify man shot, killed in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point officers investigating a homicide have identified a man who was shot and killed on Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At 11:33 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Meredith Street and Fern Avenue.

Responding officers found a man seated in a vehicle, suffering from a suspected gunshot to his abdomen.

On Monday, he was identified as Kaylum J. Hall, 27, of High Point.

Hall was taken by Guilford County EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Health – High Point Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Crump at (336) 887-7877, Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.