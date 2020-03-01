Police identify man killed in Lexington hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Lexington police have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run overnight, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

The victim was identified as Enrique Jermaine Williams, 46, of Lexington.

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, police responded when they got a call about a deceased person on the side of North Business 29-70 just north of the Winston Road interchange.

Officers determined the victim was hit by a vehicle the night before he was found.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run, and investigators are currently trying to determine what type of vehicle is involved and who was driving it.

The northbound lanes of Business 29-70 were shut down for a period of time in the morning but are now reopen.

Anyone with information on the incident, or information related to a vehicle with unreported front end damage, is asked to call Lexington Area CrimeStoppers at (336) 243-2400 or the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3302.