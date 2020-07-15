Police identify man found dead of gunshot wounds in car stopped in Lexington intersection

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police have identified a man who was found dead with gunshot wounds in a car in a Lexington intersection.

At about 4:37 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to West Center Street Extension and Swing Dairy Road.

At the scene, officers found a 2003 BMW stopped in the road. The driver, Jonathan Kevin Hume, 24, of Lexington, was dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Police say the road was closed for about five hours.

A homicide investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Crimestoppers at (336) 243-2400.