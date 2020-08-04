Victim identified after fatal drive-by shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are looking for an SUV after a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in High Point.

At about 3:29 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting at 1210 Filbert Place in High Point.

At the scene, officers found 23-year-old Tishawn J. Wilson, of High Point, lying on the front porch of a duplex. He died after a shooting.

Police say they are looking for a blue 2020 Honda CRV

Officers believe at least two men in the CRV shot at the home.

Police plan to hold a flyer response at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 1210 Filbert Place in High Point. The group will meet and park in the parking lot of the church located on the corner of East Green Drive and Pershing Street. All participants are asked to wear a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call High Point police at (336) 883-3224. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

