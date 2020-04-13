Police identify human remains found in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have identified the human remains found in Winston-Salem last month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

With the assistance of authorities with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, the remains located on March 28, 2020, have been positively identified as those of Eric James Matthews.

Matthews was reported to the Winston-Salem Police Department as a missing person on May 19, 2019.

No evidence of foul play has been identified in the investigation into Matthews’ death, police say.

Based on the evidence collected so far in the investigation, police believe the manner of death was suicide.

Officers responded to the 100 Hammock Farm Road area after human remains were found.

Detectives with the WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and started investigating.

Detectives worked along with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office to determine the identity of the person.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.